Imphal, Nov 11: One person has been arrested and drugs worth Rs 10 lakh seized from his possession in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a car and seized 279 gm of brown sugar and 202 Yaba tablets, besides arresting the driver on Tuesday, Additional Superintendent of Police Th Krisnatombi Singh said.

Also Read | India’s COVID-19 Tally Surges to 86.36 Lakh With 44,281 New Cases Reported in Past 24 Hours: Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on November 11, 2020.

A case was registered with Tengnoupal police station and further investigation is underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)