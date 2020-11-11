"Bihar Elections2020 was India's first big elections after the world was hit by the COVID pandemic. From viewpoint of contributing to the elections to bringing people out to vote for us, it has been a big and defining period," says BJP President JP Nadda as he addresses party workers at BJP headquarters in Delhi.

