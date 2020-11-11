Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Election Commission, security forces and administration for conducting Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. "No re-polling and peaceful conduct of voting were the distinctive features of Bihar Elections 2020. Earlier there used to be news of booth capturing etc", PM Modi said.
I congratulate every worker of NDA as well as their families for the success of their dedicated work and contribution in the elections. I want to congratulate BJP President JP Nadda ji for the victory in the polls: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
I want to thank the people of the country, not because they made BJP win the polls across the states, but also because all of us enthusiastically participated in the festival of democracy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Bihar Elections2020 was India's first big elections after the world was hit by the COVID pandemic. From viewpoint of contributing to the elections to bringing people out to vote for us, it has been a big and defining period," says BJP President JP Nadda as he addresses party workers at BJP headquarters in Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows victory sign and waves at the BJP workers who have gathered at party headquarters to take part in the celebrations following the victory of NDA in Bihar Elections 2020 in Delhi.
Manipur reports 180 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 20,950. Death toll at 202. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 3,057 and 17,698, respectively: State Government.
"Domestic operations recommenced with 30K passengers on 25 May & have reached 2.06 lakhs on 8 Nov. Ministry of Civil Aviation is now allowing domestic carriers to increase their operations from existing 60% to 70% of the pre-COVID approved capacity," said Civil Aviation Minister HS Puri.
Kerala records 7,007 new COVID-19 cases today; active cases in the state at 78,420. Total 4,22,410 recoveries have been reported so far, reports the Kerala Government.
BJP President JP Nadda arrives at party headquarters in Delhi, to take part in the event organised for celebrating the victory of NDA in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.
Six members of a family found dead at their home in Balangir, Odisha. Police says, " It is a case of murder. A special team has been constituted to investigate the case."
Odisha: Six members of a family found dead at their home in Balangir
Mumbai, November 11: The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced results of Bihar Assembly polls in the early hours on Wednesday with the BJP winning in 74 of the 110 seats it contested and JD(U) bagged 43 seats out of the 115 seats it fought. NDA won an absolute majority with 125 seats and Mahagathbandhan settles With 110 Seats.
In the Madhya Pradesh bypoll results, BJP registered a win in 19 out of 28 seats, Congress settled at 9. In Mumbai, there will be no water supply on Wednesday in seven wards in the financial capital. According to a Times of India report, the reason behind this is because BMC hydraulic department will undertake urgent repairs.
Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
