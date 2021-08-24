New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Department of Science and Technology (DST) Secretary Ashutosh Sharma has said the Indian diaspora could play a role in connecting with Indian academia and industry, according to a statement issued on Monday.

During his recent interaction with several Indian-origin presidents of US-based universities, Sharma said the Ministry of Science and Technology is determined to connect the Indian diaspora with Indian researchers.

The DST has had several dialogues with the National Science Foundation and the US Department of Energy on the development of bilateral scientific cooperation, he said.

“Ashutosh Sharma stressed on the role of the Indian diaspora and the importance of the role they could play in connecting with Indian academia and industry during his recent interaction with several Indian-origin presidents of US-based universities,” the statement said.

Sharma said, “Given the constraints and cultural differences in research ambience of the two countries, we can work through mutual collaborations with the help of government initiatives like VAJRA, SPARC and so on particularly in futuristic technologies like cyber-physical system, quantum, hydrogen, electric mobility in which several Indian scientists are also doing substantial work.”

He has been periodically interacting with Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) in Science, Technology, Engineering, Medicine, and Mathematics (STEMM).

On August 20, he, along with Prof, DP Singh, Chairman, University Grants Commission, interacted with 11 presidents or chancellors of US universities in which Taranjeet Singh Sandhu, India's Ambassador in the United States, also participated.

S K Varshney, Head, International Cooperation, DST, mentioned that the government is keen to nurture the connection of Indian diaspora to their roots.

He pointed out that in STEMM areas, the first significant step was taken by organising the VAIBHAV (Vaishwik Bharatiya Vaigyanik) summit in 2020, and now an online portal, PRABHASS (Pravasi Bharatiya Academic and Scientific Sampark), has also been launched to connect Indian diaspora with Indian academic and research institutes.

Singh shared his insights on the new National Educational Policy and development since its announcement last year.

He highlighted the internationalisation of the Indian education system and invited US universities to set up campuses in India.

During the interaction, members of the Indian diaspora suggested that frequent actions need to be taken on collaborations along with a set timelines and defined focus areas, the statement said.

They proposed upgrading the healthcare system and promotion of medical sciences along with technical education so as to develop cooperation in certain focus areas like health care, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and agriculture, it said.

