OnePlus Buds Pro was announced alongside the OnePlus Nord 2 last month in India. The Chinese technology brand kept the pricing of the true wireless earbuds (TWS) under wraps during the unveiling event. Nevertheless, the company has finally announced the price of the OnePlus Buds Pro, which is set at Rs 9,990. The earbuds will be available for sale starting August 26, 2021, at noon. Interested buyers will be able to purchase OnePlus Buds Pro via Amazon, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores as well as partner retail stores. OnePlus 9 RT With Android 12 Likely To Be Launched in October 2021: Report.

OnePlus' latest TWS earbuds come as an upgrade over the OnePlus Buds that were launched in India last year. In terms of improvements, the earbuds get active noise cancellation (ANC), fast charging, 11mm dynamic drivers with Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, IP55-rated build for both dust and water resistance, and more.

OnePlus Buds Pro (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

The OnePlus Buds Pro gets two colour options - Glossy White and Matte Black. The company launched earbuds in Europe at EUR 149 (around Rs 13,000). It will lock horns with the likes of Oppo Enco X and Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro.

We heard you, now you #HearTheUnheard OnePlus Buds Pro sale goes live on 26th August. Know more: https://t.co/q7AS3lxxGi pic.twitter.com/2J4m2KuCjL — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) August 23, 2021

OnePlus Buds Pro earbuds are claimed to deliver battery backup of up to 38 hours on a single charge. The company claims that the earbuds can deliver 10 hours of playback time in just 10 minutes of charging via Warp Charge. Additionally, OnePlus Buds Pro's case supports wireless charging.

