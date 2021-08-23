Realme Narzo 30 5G was launched in India earlier this year as the brand's most affordable 5G-enabled smartphone. The phone made its India debut in a single configuration with 6GB + 128GB, priced at Rs 15,999. Extending its budget offering, the Chinese phone maker has added a new 6GB + 64GB variant of the Narzo 30 5G that costs Rs 13,999. Realme C21Y With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India at Rs 8,999.

It will go on sale in India starting August 24 via Realme.com, Flipkart and offline stores. It will be available in Racing Silver and Racing Blue colours. The company has also rolled out a bunch of offers specifically for its Fan Festival 2021. The five-day sale will bring a special discount on Flipkart up to Rs 6,000 for select smartphones and IoT devices.

Unbelievable offers are headed your way, just one day to go! The #realmeFanFestival Sale is starting tomorrow and you can grab up to 99% Off on selected products. This is how we celebrate our #LeapTo100Million with our #realmeFans. #DareToLeaphttps://t.co/8FCGXiVvnF pic.twitter.com/XGgYtEgZr6 — realme (@realmeIndia) August 23, 2021

The overall specifications of the new variant remain the same. It boasts a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge support. There's a 48MP triple-camera setup catering to photography needs. The 16MP front camera is housed under the display's punch-hole. It runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

