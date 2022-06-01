New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) India and Germany should align the priority areas of scientific importance for the two countries, Department of Science and Technology (DST) Secretary S Chadrasekhar said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at an online webinar conducted as part of the outreach activity to promote recently launched call for proposals for International Research & Training Group between DST and Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG).

Also Read | Cooperatives Included as Buyers on Govt E-Marketplace Read @ANI Story | – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

Prof. Dr. Katja Becker, President, DFG, German Research Foundation, highlighted that the programme will be a beacon for Indo-German partnerships and create strong research collaboration through bottom-up approach to address global challenges.

Chadrasekhar stressed on aligning the priority areas of scientific importance of India and Germany.

Also Read | KK Death Impact: College Fests Might Be Banned at Nazrul Mancha in South Kolkata After Controversy Over Concert Arrangements.

The priority areas include Sustainable Energy Technologies (generation, conversion, and storage), Environment and Clean Technologies, Biobased Economy, Bio-based materials for different applications, Food & Agri Technologies, Affordable Healthcare (including Pharmaceuticals and Biomedical Instrumentation), Technologies for Advanced Manufacturing and Integration of AI and Machine Learning in all domains, according to an official statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)