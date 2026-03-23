New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The University of Delhi on Monday made prior written permission mandatory for organising any assembly, protest, dharna, rally, or similar activity within its campus.

In an official notification, the University directed that organisers must submit a signed physical application to the Proctor's Office and the concerned local police authorities at least 72 hours in advance. The application must include details such as organiser information, programme nature, duration, logistics, speakers, and expected participation.

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The University clarified that no digital communication, including emails, social media posts, or WhatsApp messages, will be treated as valid permission. It also barred the participation of outsiders, including non-Delhi University students, in such activities on campus.The administration warned that violations will invite strict action, including rustication, expulsion, and possible police proceedings.

"All students, teachers, staff and other concerned persons that prior written intimation and permission from the Competent Authority are mandatory for any assembly/gathering/protest/demonstration/dharna/march/procession or similar activity within the premises of the University of Delhi. The organisers are mandatorily required to submit a physical/hard copy of the application, in person, duly signed by them, containing the following information to the Proctor's Office, University of Delhi, and to the concerned Local Police authorities (DCP/SHO of the respective area) at least 72 hours in advance," the official notification said.

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Any organisers or participants of any protests are prohibited from inviting or bringing in any "outsiders", including students not enrolled in DU. Failure to follow the rules could result in strict disciplinary action, including rustication, expulsion, or even initiation of police proceedings, the notification read.

The notification added, "Under no circumstances shall any electronic communications, pamphlets, posters, notices, social media posts, WhatsApp forwards, or any other material, whether printed or digital, be regarded or accepted as constituting official intimation or permission from/to the University. Organisers and participants are strictly prohibited from inviting, bringing, or allowing outsiders, including students not enrolled at the University of Delhi, to participate in or join any such activity on campus. Any violation of these directions will attract strict disciplinary action against the organisers, participants and abettors, which may include rustication, expulsion, initiation of police proceedings and/or any other measures as deemed appropriate by the Competent Authority." (ANI)

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