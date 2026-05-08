Hantavirus Outbreak: WHO Warns of Additional Cases but Says Spread Likely Limited

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The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that additional cases of hantavirus infection may emerge following an outbreak aboard the cruise ship MV Hondius that has so far killed three passengers. Health officials, however, say the spread is likely to remain limited if containment measures are maintained.

The outbreak has triggered international monitoring efforts after cases were confirmed across multiple countries, with passengers from the voyage receiving treatment or isolating in Europe and Africa. Authorities are working to trace the origin of the infection and identify all those exposed during the cruise. Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship: ICMR Says No Immediate Threat to India After 2 Indians Infected.

The outbreak is believed to have begun during a 35-day Atlantic voyage that started in Ushuaia, Argentina, on April 1. A Dutch couple who boarded the ship after travelling in South America were among the first fatalities.

A total of at least five confirmed and three suspected cases have been reported so far, according to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The cases include passengers who disembarked in multiple locations, including Saint Helena, Cape Verde, and Europe. Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship: 2 Indian Crew Members Aboard MV Hondius Hit by Deadly Virus.

Health authorities have not yet confirmed the exact source of infection, with Argentina’s health ministry stating that the origin remains unclear despite ongoing coordination with affected countries.

The outbreak has been linked to a rare strain of hantavirus, the Andes virus, which is known to have limited human-to-human transmission capability. WHO officials said the incubation period can last up to six weeks, raising the possibility of additional cases being detected in the coming weeks.

The virus is typically spread by infected rodents, but in this case, investigators believe a passenger may have contracted the infection before boarding in Argentina and subsequently transmitted it onboard.

Health authorities across several countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and South Africa, are monitoring or treating affected individuals.

Passengers who disembarked from the ship in Saint Helena and other ports are being traced, while officials are also tracking airline passengers from a commercial flight taken by one infected traveller.

The cruise operator, Netherlands-based Oceanwide Expeditions, said there were no symptomatic passengers currently reported onboard as the vessel continues toward Tenerife.

Despite the spread across multiple countries, WHO emergency response officials have described the situation as likely to remain a “limited outbreak” if public health measures are effectively implemented.

Officials in Argentina have also begun environmental testing, including rodent surveillance in Ushuaia, to determine whether the infection originated before or during the voyage. Global health authorities continue to coordinate tracing efforts as the investigation into the outbreak’s origin and transmission route continues.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (AFP), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 05:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).