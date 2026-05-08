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Mumbai, May 8: Hyundai Motor India LImited on Friday reported a 22.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY26 at Rs 1,255.6 crore, compared to Rs 1,614.3 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year (Q4 FY25). The automaker’s revenue from operations, however, increased 5.4 per cent to Rs 18,916.15 crore during the January-March quarter, up from Rs 17,940.28 crore in the year-ago period, according to its stock exchange filing. The company said its expenses rose at a faster pace than revenue during the quarter.

Total expenses climbed 10 per cent year-on-year to Rs 17,571.7 crore, mainly due to changes in inventories of finished goods, work-in-progress and stock-in-trade. Operational performance also remained under pressure, with EBITDA falling 22.4 per cent to Rs 1,966 crore from Rs 2,532.7 crore a year earlier. EBITDA margin narrowed sharply to 10.4 per cent in the fourth quarter from 14.1 per cent in the same period last fiscal. Hyundai Motor India Q4 Net Profit Declines 22.2% to INR 1,255.6 Crore, Revenue Up 5.4%.

Despite margin pressures, Hyundai Motor India highlighted strong sales momentum during the quarter. The company said it achieved its highest-ever quarterly domestic sales in Q4 FY26, with wholesale volumes rising 8.7 per cent year-on-year, supported by GST 2.0 tailwinds and various product interventions. The automaker also reported its highest-ever quarterly rural penetration of 25 per cent, reflecting deeper market reach across rural India. Its CNG portfolio contribution touched a record 18 per cent during the quarter, driven by growing consumer adoption and the company’s expansion into the commercial mobility segment.

Exports also remained strong despite geopolitical uncertainties. Hyundai Motor India said exports grew 9.4 per cent year-on-year during the fourth quarter, while full-year FY26 exports rose 16.4 per cent. Looking ahead, the company said it expects domestic as well as export volume growth of 8-10 per cent in FY27, aided by new product actions, expansion of its network and market diversification initiatives. Renault Group India Seeks NCLT Approval to Restructure Operations, Plans to Separate Powertrain Unit to Boost Export Strategy.

Tarun Garg, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer said, “As we celebrate 30 years of operations in India, we take pride in building a strong foundation anchored in customer trust, innovation, and consistent execution. “FY26 was a year where we demonstrated our ability to navigate a challenging environment while capitalising on emerging opportunities, supported by GST 2.0 reforms, strategic product interventions, strong export volumes and our continued focus on ‘Quality of Growth,” Garg added.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 05:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).