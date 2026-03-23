Mumbai, March 23: The Ghaziabad Police have announced a major breakthrough in a cross-border espionage investigation with the arrest of Naushad Ali, alias Lalu, in Faridabad. Ali, a Bihar native, is accused of being a key operative in a spy network providing sensitive intelligence to handlers in Pakistan. His arrest brings the total number of individuals detained in connection with the gang to 22, including the alleged mastermind, Suhel, a resident of Meerut.

Covert Operations and Data Transmission

The investigation revealed that Ali had been living in Faridabad for the past three months, operating a puncture repair shop at a local petrol pump as a front for his activities. According to police, Ali used his mobile device to record high-resolution photos and videos of railway stations, security installations, and the movement of security forces. Faridabad Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Killed by Husband After Marital Dispute in NIT Area.

These files were allegedly transmitted to Pakistan-based handlers via encrypted WhatsApp groups. Intelligence officials noted that Ali received payments ranging from INR 4,000 to INR 6,000 for each sensitive image successfully delivered. Upon his arrest, authorities confiscated his smartphone, which is currently undergoing forensic analysis to trace communication logs and financial transactions.

Gang Had Plans for Nationwide Surveillance

Beyond the collection of manual footage, the police investigation uncovered an ambitious plan by the gang to establish a permanent surveillance network across India. Interrogations revealed that the group intended to install approximately 50 solar-powered cameras at strategic locations. Evidence suggests the gang had already successfully installed covert cameras at several railway stations in Delhi and Haryana. These devices were reportedly designed to provide real-time data on logistics and infrastructure to foreign entities.

The Arrest of Naushad Ali and Widening Investigation

The arrest of Naushad Ali was the result of a coordinated sting operation on the evening of March 16. Ghaziabad police officers, operating in plain clothes, arrived at the Faridabad petrol pump to verify identities. After questioning employees to confirm the location of "Lalu", officers moved in to detain Ali without incident. In addition to Ali, the police have arrested an individual identified as Meera from Aurangabad. Officials also confirmed that one of the 22 accused currently in custody is a minor. Faridabad Shocker: 22-Year-Old Woman Dies Mysteriously After Eating Instant Noodles and Ice Cream in Dinner in Haryana.

This cell was reportedly led by Suhel of Meerut, who coordinated the recruitment of operatives from various states, including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The group focused heavily on transportation hubs and security personnel, aiming to exploit the high volume of traffic at railway stations to mask their surveillance activities. Senior police officials stated that the investigation remains active as they attempt to identify further members of the network and locate any remaining clandestine cameras. Security protocols at major railway stations in the National Capital Region (NCR) are expected to be reviewed following these revelations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Tribune), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2026 10:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).