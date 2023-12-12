New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The Delhi University and O P Jindal Global University have joined hands to host the 74th All India Commerce Conference from December 13 to 15, a statement said on Tuesday.

The theme of the annual conference this year is 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' and Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena will be the chief guest at the inaugural session while more than 2,500 delegates from India and abroad are expected to take part in the event.

Also Read | RBI Assistant Prelims Exam 2023 Results Likely To Be Declared Soon at opportunities.rbi.org.in, Know How To Check.

The Delhi University's Department of Commerce, Faculty of Commerce and Business, and Delhi School of Economics will host the AICC of the Indian Commerce Association, the statement said.

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh will preside over the inaugural session and Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will be the chief guest at the valedictory session, it said.

Also Read | ‘I'd Rather Die Than Ask for Something for Myself’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Farewell Message on Last Day As Madhya Pradesh CM.

"The DU and OPJGU, both institutions of eminence, are hosting the 74th Annual All India Commerce Conference. It will host discussions on diverse themes including business transformation, SDGs, and innovation and start-ups," Ajay Kumar Singh, professor, Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi, said.

"Around 1,800 research papers will be received and presented, bringing out a unique diversity of thought and ideas," he said.

The conference will provide a platform for discussions on various topics, including commerce and management education, business transformation and digital economy, entrepreneurship, innovation, and start-ups, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)