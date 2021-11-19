New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala on Friday welcomed the Centre's decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws and hoped they would be reintroduced in a better way.

Speaking briefly to reporters in the national capital today, Chautala said, "The Prime Minister has himself said that he could not let the benefits be understood by the farmers. I think now it is high time that we make the farmers understand the benefits and reintroduce the laws in a better way."

In today's address to the nation, the Prime Minister said that the Government brought these laws for the welfare of farmers, especially small farmers, in the interest of the agriculture sector, for a bright future of 'gaanv-gareeb' - village-poor, with full integrity, clear conscience and dedication towards farmers. He continued, "such a sacred thing, absolutely pure, a matter of farmers' interest, we could not explain to some farmers despite our efforts. Agricultural economists, scientists, progressive farmers also tried their best to make them understand the importance of agricultural laws."

The Prime Minister said, "Today I have come to tell you, the whole country, that we have decided to withdraw all three agricultural laws. In the Parliament session starting later this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal these three agricultural laws."

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting against the government's three farm laws since they were passed by the Centre in 2020.

The three farm laws are as follows: The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act. (ANI)

