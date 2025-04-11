New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Ernst Noorman, Ambassador at Large for Cyber Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, on Friday underscored the strengthening cyber security partnership between India, the Netherlands, and the European Union.

Speaking to ANI after attending the Carnegie India Global Technology Summit held in New Delhi on Friday, Noorman noted, "This conference shows what excellent opportunities there are between the EU, the Netherlands and India to work together in fighting cyber insecurity and fighting cyber threats.

"We are already having a dialogue for a long time. We are looking at different potential cooperation. We have a cyber-school in India which is a collaboration between India and the Netherlands... It's a very good collaboration possibility between the two countries, but also with the EU..."

Ahead of this, when asked about what countries are doing about AI threats, at the Carnegie India Global Technology Summit, Ernst Noorman, said, "We believe in enormous potential of AI but indeed, it comes with threats, like all new technologies... A year ago, we agreed on the first AI resolution at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Twenty countries supported the resolution, and it was adopted by general consensus to work on a secure, safe and trustworthy AI."

He added, "We see the Brussels effect with the (EU) AI Act. We see many countries looking at the AI Act and thinking about how it can be adopted. Even in India, everyone agrees we need to work on guardrails for safe and secure AI, to create trust among our citizens, because I think that if you have trust in the system, then you will adopt it."

Policymakers, diplomats, and tech leaders highlighted the need for international cooperation, regulatory frameworks, and public trust to ensure the safe and secure development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) during the summit.

The Global Technology Summit, the flagship dialogue on geo-technology is co-hosted by External Affairs Ministry. (ANI)

