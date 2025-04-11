Hyderabad, April 11: Muslims staged protests in Hyderabad on Friday against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. Protests were held at the historic Mecca Masjid near Charminar, at Dargah Ujale Shah mosque in Saeedabad and other mosques in the city. Soon after Friday prayers at Mecca Masjid, the protestors came out on the road raising slogans of "Naare Takbeer Allahu Akbar", "We want justice", "Hum sab ek hain", and "Nahi Nahi chalegi, Tanshahi Nahi chalegi". They were carrying placards, demanding the withdrawal of the Waqf Act.

Police had made elaborate security arrangements around the 17th-century mosque to prevent any untoward incident. "We strongly condemn and oppose the Waqf Amendment Act 2025," reads a banner seen during the protest. The protestors were wearing black armbands to lodge their protest against the Waqf Act. The protestors also criticised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose parties supported the Waqf Bill in the Parliament. CJI Sanjeev Khanna-Led Supreme Court Bench To Hear on April 16 Pleas Against Waqf Amendment Act.

They also called for a boycott of Heritage Foods, a company owned by Chandrababu Naidu’s family. Similar protests were held at Darulshifa Masjid and Ujale Shah mosque in Saeedabad to demand the withdrawal of the controversial legislation. "Roll back black Waqf Law", "Owner of Waqf is Allah, Custodian of Waqf is Muslim community", and "Defending Waqf is defending deen" were some of the slogans on placards carried by the protestors.

Various Muslim organisations staged the protests outside the mosques. They alleged that the Modi government is conspiring to snatch Waqf properties from Muslims. The protestors alleged that the Waqf Act is against the religious interests of the Muslim community. Demanding immediate rollback of the Act, they said it would negatively impact Waqf properties. Through some of the placards, the protestors called for making the proposed march on April 26 a success. Muslim organisations have called for a march against the Waqf Act at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad. Waqf Amendment Act 2025 Comes Into Force From April 8, Government Issues Notification.

Protests against the Waqf Act were also held at Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Warangal and other towns in Telangana. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Parliament last week. It became a law and came into force this week after President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent. Some opposition parties and Muslim organisations have challenged the Waqf Act in the Supreme Court. Various petitions against the Act are scheduled to be heard by the Supreme Court on April 16.

