New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) A two km-long Delhi Metro line between Dwarka Sector 21 and the upcoming India International Convention Centre (IICC) is expected to be commissioned by July, DMRC chief Vikas Kumar said on Tuesday.

Interacting with reporters on the sideline of the 28th Foundation Day of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation at Metro Bhawan here, he said despite being disrupted by multiple waves of the pandemic, the Delhi Metro is picking pace, and currently the ridership (journeys) stand at about 40-45 lakh, which is 78 percent of the pre-Covid figures.

Journey or line utilisation is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations.

"Work is underway on the three priority corridors of Ph-IV of DMRC, and our target is to finish it by 2025. Deliberations are going on as far as the remaining three corridors of it are concerned," he said.

Under the approved segment of Phase-IV, 65 km of new metro lines will be constructed across three different corridors comprising 45 metro stations. These new sections shall provide inter-connectivity among the already operational lines of the Delhi Metro.

According to the government, the Mukundpur-Maujpur, R K Ashram-Janakpuri West and Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridors were approved by the Cabinet.

The DMRC's managing director also said the two-km metro segment between Dwarka Sector 21 and the upcoming IICC is expected to be commissioned by July-August.

"The work on this section is in the final stage, and the new station at IICC, will have entry gates both inside and outside the complex," the senior official said.

Located in Sector 25, Dwarka, the IICC will be a modern exhibition-cum-convention centre, with facilities like financial, hospitality and retail services.

Dwarka Sector-21 station falls at the end of the long and busy Blue Line. It is also an interchange point for the Airport Line.

