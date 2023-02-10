New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held talks with his visiting counterpart from El Salvador Alexandra Hill Tinoco and discussed cooperation in areas of health, solar energy, capacity building and commerce.

In the talks, Jaishankar welcomed El Salvador's support for India's bid for a permanent membership of the UN Security Council.

"Delighted to meet FM @CancillerAleHT of El Salvador today afternoon in New Delhi. Discussed health cooperation, solar activities, capacity building and expanding commerce. Welcomed support for our UNSC candidature. Look forward to closer engagement with SICA," Jaishankar tweeted.

The Central American Integration System (SICA) is an institutional framework of regional integration in Central America. It was created by Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama.

