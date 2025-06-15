New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Rains lashed parts of the national capital early Sunday, bringing much-needed respite from the sweltering heat that gripped Delhi over the past few days.

Some areas also reported power outages following the rainfall, officials said.

Also Read | UGC NET June 2025 Date: NTA Releases Subject-Wise Detailed Schedule of UGC NET Exam at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Exam City Slips and Admit Cards Expected Next.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm activity was recorded between 2:30 am and 4:30 am.

Safdarjung reported 33.5 mm of rain, Lodhi Road 32 mm, while Pusa recorded 27.5 mm of rain during this period, the IMD said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 15, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

At Palam Airport, wind speeds reached up to 56 kmph at 4:30 am, as visibility dropped from 4,000 metres at 2 am to 1,500 metres at 3 am, it added.

The minimum temperature in the city settled at 29.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while the relative humidity was recorded at 68 per cent at 8.30 am, the IMD said.

The weather department has forecast a fresh spell of rain for Sunday.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 42 degrees Celsius, it said.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 9 am, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 142, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)