Guwahati, Feb 14 (PTI) An earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit the central part of Assam on Wednesday evening, an official bulletin said.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, it said.

A National Center for Seismology report said that the quake was recorded at 7:23 pm, and its epicentre was in Kamrup Metropolitan district on the southern bank of the Brahmaputra river.

The depth of the quake was 19 km, it said.

The exact location of the epicentre of the earthquake is around 24 km east of Guwahati, near the Assam-Meghalaya border.

People in the neighbouring Morigaon, Nagaon and West Karbi Anglong districts felt the tremor, besides those in Kamrup, Darrang, Udalguri and Nalbari on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra river.

The northeastern states fall in the high seismic zone, and earthquakes frequently hit the region.

