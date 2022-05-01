Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar) [India], May 1 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale occurred 3 km from Diglipur in the Andaman and Nicobar islands, said National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake occurred at 11:04 PM on Saturday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 30-04-2022, 23:04:02 IST, Latitude: 13.25 and Longitude: 92.96, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 3km SW of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island," National Center for Seismology tweeted.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country. (ANI)

