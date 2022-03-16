Leh (Ladakh) [India], March 16 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale jolted Ladakh on Wednesday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC).

The earthquake occurred at 11.40 am, 245 km north-northeast of Leh.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 16-03-2022, 11:40:13 IST, Lat: 36.23 & Long: 78.50, Depth: 80 Km ,Location: 245km NNE of Leh, Ladakh," NSC tweeted. (ANI)

