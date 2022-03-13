New Delhi, March 13: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Andaman and Nicobar Island on Sunday.

The Earthquake epicenter was 25km NNE of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 13-03-2022, 08:58:18 IST, Lat: 15.20 & Long: 93.62, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 225km NNE of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," said a tweet from National Center for Seismology.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)