Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], January 16 (ANI): A minor earthquake measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale struck East Garo Hills in Meghalaya on Friday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 10: 45 am (IST) at a depth of 10 kilometres. The latitude of the earthquake was reported to be 25.73 North, and the longitude was 90.83 East.

In a post on X, the NCS provided the details of the quake, stating, "EQ of M: 2.8, On: 16/01/2026 10:14:47 IST, Lat: 25.73 N, Long: 90.83 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: East Garo Hills, Meghalaya."

More details awaited. (ANI)

