Ukhrul, February 25: An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Shirui on Thursday, informed the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 9.19 am today.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.3, Occurred on 25-02-2021, 09:19:01 IST, Lat: 25.21 & Long: 94.37, Depth: 48 Km, Location: 10km NNW of Shirui, Manipur," tweeted NCB.

Earlier today, an earthquake of magnitude 2.4 on the Richter scale hit Himachal Pradesh's Chamba at 3.55 am.

