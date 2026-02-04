New Delhi, February 4: In a move aimed at restoring an elected government in Manipur, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday elected senior leader Yumnam Khemchand Singh as the leader of its legislative party. The 62-year-old former Speaker and Cabinet Minister is set to be sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Manipur, succeeding N. Biren Singh. His appointment comes just days before the expiration of a year-long spell of President’s Rule, which was imposed on February 13, 2025, following months of ethnic instability and the eventual resignation of the previous administration.

Political Background and Career

Yumnam Khemchand Singh is a prominent figure in the Meitei community and represents the Singjamei constituency in Imphal West. He entered the political arena in the early 2000s, initially associated with the Democratic Revolutionary People’s Party (DRPP) before formally joining the BJP in 2013. His ascent within the party was rapid. He was first elected to the State Assembly in 2017 and served as the Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly until 2022. Following his re-election in 2022, he served as a Cabinet Minister in the second Biren Singh ministry, overseeing critical portfolios including Education, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, and Municipal Administration and Housing Development (MAHUD). President’s Rule Revoked in Manipur as MHA Notifies Restoration of Elected Government, Yumnam Khemchand Singh Set to Take Oath as Chief Minister.

Academic and Personal Achievements

Khemchand is widely recognized not just as a politician, but as a distinguished martial artist. A veteran Taekwondo practitioner, he is credited with popularizing the sport in India and founded the Assam Taekwondo Association. In December 2025, he achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Indian to receive a 5th Dan black belt in traditional Taekwondo from the Global Traditional Taekwondo Federation (GTTF) in Seoul, South Korea. His disciplined background is often cited by colleagues as a defining trait of his administrative style.

The 'Bridge-Builder' and Recent Context

Khemchand’s selection is viewed by political analysts as a strategic effort toward ethnic reconciliation. Unlike many of his contemporaries, he has been perceived as a relatively neutral figure during the state's recent ethnic strife. In December 2025, he drew national attention by visiting a relief camp in the Naga-majority Ukhrul district housing displaced Kuki-Zo residents. This made him the first Meitei MLA to venture into such areas since the conflict began in 2023, a move that bolstered his reputation as a leader capable of initiating dialogue between warring communities.

Controversies and Challenges

Despite his "clean" image, Khemchand’s career has not been without friction. During his tenure as Speaker (2017–2022), he faced intense criticism for his handling of anti-defection cases. He was accused of "dragging his feet" for nearly three years regarding the disqualification of seven Congress MLAs who supported the BJP government. This eventually led to a landmark 2020 Supreme Court judgment that stripped a cabinet minister of his post due to the Speaker's failure to act. Manipur: Tension Erupts After Houses, Huts Burnt; Security Forces Launch Operations.

More recently, his house was targeted by protesters and, in October 2023, unidentified miscreants lobbed a grenade at his residence, injuring a security personnel. As he prepares to take office, his primary challenge will be navigating the deep-seated trust deficit between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, some of whom remain skeptical of any Meitei-led administration.

Restoration of Governance

The new government is expected to feature a diverse cabinet to reflect the state’s multi-ethnic fabric. Sources indicate that Nemcha Kipgen may be appointed as the state's first woman Kuki-Zo Deputy Chief Minister, alongside a second Deputy CM from the Naga People’s Front (NPF). This structural change signals the Centre’s intent to ensure broader community representation as the state transitions away from central rule.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Latestly). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2026 05:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).