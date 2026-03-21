Mangan, March 21: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Mangan in Sikkim on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. The earthquake occurred at 8:46 pm at a shallow depth of 14 kilometres. "EQ of M: 4.1, On: 21/03/2026 20:46:01 IST, Lat: 27.556 N, Long: 88.576 E, Depth: 14 Km, Location: Mangan, Sikkim," NCS wrote on X. Further details are awaited.

Earlier today, an earthquake of magnitude 2.9 struck Kokrajhar in Assam, at a depth of five kilometres. "EQ of M: 2.9, On: 21/03/2026 11:59:21 IST, Lat: 26.340 N, Long: 89.925 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Kokrajhar, Assam," NCS said. Kolkata Earthquake: Quake of Magnitude 5.0 Jolts West Bengal Capital, Tremors Felt Across City (Watch Video).

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.1 Strikes Mangan in Sikkim

Earthquakes can occur anywhere between the Earth's surface and about 700 kilometres below the surface. For scientific purposes, this earthquake depth range of 0 - 700 km is divided into three zones: shallow, intermediate, and deep, as per USGS data. Earthquake in Sikkim: Series of Quakes and Tremors Create Panic As Magnitude 3.7 Richter Scale Hits State.

Shallow earthquakes are between 0 and 70 km deep; intermediate earthquakes, 70 - 300 km deep; and deep earthquakes, 300 - 700 km deep. In general, the term "deep-focus earthquakes" is applied to earthquakes deeper than 70 km, the USGS states. Sikkim and parts of north-east India are prone to earthquakes due to the tectonic movement amid several active geological faults near the Himalayas.

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