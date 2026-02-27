An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 was felt in Kolkata, West Bengal, on Friday, triggering panic among residents. Tremors were felt across the city, with many people rushing out of homes and offices as buildings shook briefly. There were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries. Authorities are monitoring the situation as citizens await further updates from seismic agencies. Earthquake in Sikkim: Series of Quakes and Tremors Create Panic As Magnitude 3.7 Richter Scale Hits State.

Earthquake in Kolkata

Massive earthquake happened few minutes back , everything is shaking , see my trading monitor literally shaking #earthquake #kolkata pic.twitter.com/5Btn5mk17t — Manoj Dalmia (@ManojDalmia72) February 27, 2026

Kolkata, West Bengal: An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 was felt in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/O0oZKawSWq — IANS (@ians_india) February 27, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

