West Sikkim (Sikkim) [India], February 27 (ANI): A series of earthquakes and tremors have caused panic in Sikkim during late February 2026, with multiple jolts reported on Thursday and early morning of Friday.

Sikkim experienced a 3.7 magnitude early this morning at around 4:10 am, causing panic among residents.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremor occurred at a shallow depth of 5 km near latitude 27.40 N and longitude 88.69 E.

Many people reported feeling strong tremors across different parts of the state.

In recent times, frequent earthquake tremors have been felt in Sikkim, particularly in West Sikkim. The repeated shaking has increased concern among the local population.

Just yesterday, Sikkim was hit by four separate earthquakes, adding to the fear and anxiety. However, no immediate reports of casualties or major damage have been received so far.

Meanwhile, damage to infrastructure has been reported at Gangyap School and Gerethang School due to yesterday's earthquakes.

Authorities are assessing the situation, and people have been advised to remain alert and follow safety guidelines in case of further tremors.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh, on Sunday at 08:50 am, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake, with a depth of 10 km, was located at coordinates 27.32° N latitude and 96.12° E longitude. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been received.

"EQ of M: 3.4, On: 15/02/2026 20:50:28 IST, Lat: 27.32 N, Long: 96.12 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh," NCS said in a post on X. (ANI)

