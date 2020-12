New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Tremors were felt in parts of Delhi-NCR on late Thursday night.

In a tweet, Skymet Weather said: "Earthquake tremors felt in Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad."

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of 3.0 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Jaipur. (ANI)

