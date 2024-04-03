New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Election Commission will hold a meeting with top state and Union territory officials and central agencies guarding the borders on Wednesday to assess the security along the borders ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

During the meeting, scheduled to be held at the Election Commission headquarters here, the law-and-order situation and vigilance along the borders in the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections will be reviewed.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Two Arrested, Minor Detained for Assaulting Police Head Constable, Stealing Service Gun in Ghazipur.

Officials from states and Union Territories are scheduled to join the meeting through video conference.

India shares borders with Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and China.

Also Read | Bee Attack in Uttar Pradesh: One Person Killed, 15 Injured After Swarm of Bees Attack Devotees Enroute Pilua Mahavir Temple in Etawah.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)