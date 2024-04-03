Etawah, April 3: One person was killed and 15 others injured when a swarm of bees attacked them in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah, said police. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as a group of devotees, led by Radhe Shyam, were on their way to the Pilua Mahavir temple in Jaswant Nagar in Etawah.

Accompanied by the family members and fellow villagers, they were travelling in three tractors and two loaders towards their destination. As they reached the area between the villages of Putna Sakrauli and Singhawali, a swarm of bees attacked them. Panic ensued as the devotees scrambled in all directions to escape the relentless onslaught of the bees. Bee Attack in Guna: Wedding Turns Nightmare As Swarm of Bees Attack Guests in Madhya Pradesh, Video Surfaces.

Tulsi Ram, 70, a member of Radhe Shyam’s family, died. He collapsed to the ground, overwhelmed by the sheer number of bee stings. The swarm of bees targeted not only Tulsi Ram but also several other devotees, inflicting multiple stings on their bodies. Bee Attack in Lucknow: 50 Injured As Colony of Bees Attacks People During Cremation Procession in Mohanlalganj.

The injured were rushed to the district hospital for urgent medical attention. Among the injured were Radheshyam’s son, Mahesh along with his children Ajay and Poonam, Mamta Devi, and her husband Dinesh. Radhe Shyam’s relatives Vivekanand, Rajendra, Shivam, Pradeep, Devendra, and Manish were also among those injured in the attack.

