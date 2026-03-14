Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 14 (ANI): Congress MP Mukul Wasnik on Saturday backed the opposition's notice seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Speaking to reporters, Wasnik said that the functioning of the Election Commission at present is questionable, whereas the opposition MPs were not being allowed to speak in the parliament, due to which a no-confidence motion was brought against Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.

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"You all have seen how the Parliament works in the past few days. The opposition moved a no-confidence motion against the Speaker because the opposition MPs were not allowed to speak inside the House. The way the Election Commission is working in the country is questionable," Wasnik said.

Trinamool Congress MPs on Friday submitted notices in both Houses of Parliament seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, sources said.

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According to sources, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariats are currently examining the format of the notices. The submissions are under scrutiny, and if found to be in accordance with the prescribed format, the respective Houses will accept the notices of the resolution seeking the Chief Election Commissioner's removal.

Speaking over the issue, TMC MP Saugata Roy said that the procedure of removing a CEC is similar to a Supreme Court judge. He mentioned that signature of atleast 100 Lok Sabha MPs and 50 Rajya Sabha MPs is mandatory if a motion is to be brought against the Chief Election Commissioner.

The TMC MP added that the notice of his party is in accordance with the law, and a committee should be formed to investigate the issue.

"As per the Constitution, the procedure to remove the CEC is similar to that for removing a Supreme Court judge. At least 100 Lok Sabha MPs and 50 Rajya Sabha MPs must sign... As per the rules under the Judges Inquiry Act, 1968, if found in order, a three-member committee will be formed, and that committee will decide whether discussion will be done on this or not... Our notice is in accordance with the law, and a committee should be formed. The main allegation is that he has disenfranchised people; many names have been removed from the voter list. This is completely wrong," Roy told ANI.

A total of 128 opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha and 63 MPs in the Rajya Sabha have signed a motion seeking the removal of the CEC Gyanesh Kumar, sources in the Trinamool Congress said yesterday.

The Chief Election Commissioner can be removed only through the same procedure and on the same grounds as a judge of the Supreme Court, as stated in Article 324(5) of the Constitution.

The motion must be signed by 100 members in the Lok Sabha or 50 members in the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)