Bhubaneswar, Nov 25 (PTI) The East Coast Railway on Monday felicitated three employees for their alertness due to which major accidents could be prevented.

ECoR General Manager Parmeshwar Funkwal recognised the exceptional performance of the employees for their vigilance and alertness while on duty.

"Their quick actions played a critical role in preventing major mishaps, ensuring the safety and integrity of train operations," he said.

Track maintainer at Muniguda station Yogesh Kumar, token points man (TPMA) of Humma station Pradyumna Kumar Panda, and TPMA of Arangmahanadi Premjit Acharya were felicitated.

Funkwal commended the unwavering dedication of Gangmen, Trolleymen, Gatemen, OHE technicians, Token Porters and other maintenance staff.

"These individuals work relentlessly under challenging conditions to ensure the safe and efficient operation of trains," the GM said.

He also highlighted the importance of acknowledging their hard work.

This will encourage all railway employees to remain committed and vigilant in their responsibilities, reinforcing the aim of ensuring smooth and safe train operations, he said.

