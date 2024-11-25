Beijing, November 25: In yet another death allegedly after cosmetic surgery, a 27-year-old woman from China's Tianjin has died after undergoing a series of laser treatments for the removal of spots and birthmarks. According to the reports, the woman passed away just 10 days after undergoing cosmetic laser surgery.

According to a report published by the South China Morning Post, the deceased woman, identified by her surname Liu, had been dealing with neurofibromatosis and cafe-au-lait spots, conditions that left her with multiple dark and large spots on her body. Seeking treatment, Liu underwent nine laser procedures at Tianjin’s Jinmen Dermatology Hospital, a private clinic, spending over 100,000 yuan (approximately INR 11,63,500) on the treatments. China: Woman Dies After Undergoing 6 Cosmetic Surgeries in 24 Hours, Family Sues Clinic for 1.2 Million Yuan.

Woman Dies After Cosmetic Laser Surgery in China

However, Liu’s condition worsened following the treatments. According to her mother, Liu had previously suspended the treatment due to severe pain from an uneven application of anaesthetic. On October 21, during her 10th procedure, Liu reportedly felt dizzy after the anaesthetic cream was applied. Despite doctors' efforts to address the situation by removing the cream, Liu went into shock, suffering convulsions and eventually cardiac arrest. She was rushed to another hospital but died 10 days later.

Woman Dies of Excessive Intracranial Pressure After Cosmetic Surgery

Emergency doctors confirmed that Liu’s cause of death was complications from excessive intracranial pressure. A forensic autopsy has been ordered, with results pending. Liu's husband expressed concerns that the excessive amount of anaesthetic may have caused an allergic reaction, contributing to her death. Death Due to Cosmetic Surgery: British Woman Dies Days After 'Brazilian Bum-Lift' Surgery in Turkey.

In response, staff at Jinmen Dermatology Hospital defended their actions, stating that the anaesthetic cream was applied according to standard procedures and that allergy tests were available upon request. Zhang, the hospital's director, expressed sorrow over Liu's death and vowed to take full responsibility if the hospital was found to be at fault.

