New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Former Haryana MLA Dilbag Singh and his associate Kulwinder Singh were apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate as part of an investigation into alleged money laundering linked to illegal mining activities.

Dilbag Singh, who served as a legislator for the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) from the Yamuna Nagar assembly seat, and his aide were taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

This development follows a raid by the agency on Singh and Congress MLA Surender Panwar from Sonipat on January 4, and the search operation concluded after five days on Monday.

The Enforcement Directorate discovered at least five "illegal" rifles, 300 bullets and cartridges, over 100 liquor bottles, and Rs 5 crore in cash during the searches conducted at the premises of Dilbag Singh and other connected individuals.

The seized items and currency form part of the ongoing investigation into alleged illegal mining-related money laundering.

According to an official release, "The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted search operations on January 4 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) of 2002 at 20 premises located in the cities of Faridabad, Sonepat, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Chandigarh and Mohali with connection to an illegal mining case."

The large-scale illegal mining of sand, boulders and gravel prevalent in Yamuna Nagar and adjacent districts of Haryana by ex-MLA Dilbag Singh, MLA Surender Panwar and their associates.

ED initiated an investigation based on multiple FIRs registered by Haryana Police under various sections of the IPC, 1860, against several persons and their associated entities related to illegal mining in the area by various firms.

The Hon'ble National Green Tribunal has also passed various orders in this regard for illegal mining.

The ED investigation revealed the illegal excavation and sale of minerals (boulder, gravel and sand) done by numerous screening plant owners and stone crushers in Yamunanagar District.

This was done through illegal transportation of the mined minerals without generating the requisite e-Rawana bills from the Mining Department portal, or by the production of fake physical copies of the e-Rawana bills upon inspection and other modus operandi to evade authorities.

Further, ED arrested Dilbag Singh, Ex-MLA and his aide, Kulwinder Singh, on January 8 under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002, about their involvement in the aforementioned offence and produced them before the Special Court (PMLA) on January 9, 2024, which has granted ED custody for one week.

Further investigation is under progress (ANI)

