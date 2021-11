New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday searched multiple premises in Pune and adjoining areas in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal sale of Waqf properties in Maharashtra, officials said.

They said at least seven premises have been covered and the action is being taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED case of money laundering is based on a Maharashtra Police FIR and charge sheet and the agency is collecting more information through the raids, they said.

