Oppo A55s has been reportedly spotted on the Geekbench website revealing its key specifications. This hints that the Oppo A55s launch is around the corner. Previously, the handset was spotted on multiple certification websites like FCC, Bluetooth SIG certification and TUV Rheinland. Now the device has been spotted on the Geekbench website with a model number CPH2309. The handset might be introduced as the successor to the recently launched Oppo A55 smartphone. Oppo Reno7, Reno7 Pro & Reno7 SE Prices & Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

As per the Geekbench listing, Oppo A55s scored 1,592 points in multi-core testing and 510 points in single-core testing. The smartphone is likely to run on Android 11 and could be powered by a Qualcomm chipset. The processor is said to have two performance cores with a maximum speed of 2.04GHz and six cores with a maximum clock speed of 1.8GHz.

The Geekbench listing also reveals 4GB of RAM. According to a report from MySmartPrice, FCC listing and TUV certification sites suggest a 3,890mAh battery and 18W fast charging support. Apart from this, nothing more is known about Oppo A55s. We expect the company to release a few teasers before its launch.

