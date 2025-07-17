New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday launched a massive search operation in connection with the Chhangur Baba religious conversion case.

The raids are underway at 14 different locations, including 12 premises in Utraula in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh, and two in Mumbai.

According to official sources, the operation began early morning at around 5 am. The agency is investigating possible money laundering and foreign funding angles linked to alleged illegal religious conversions.

The move comes days after the ED launched a formal investigation against Jamaluddin alias Chhangur Baba, who faces serious allegations related to religious conversions, misuse of foreign funds, and activities that could potentially threaten national security and disturb communal harmony.

On July 9, ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) Chhangur Baba under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe the offences of money laundering and gathered information that he has funds worth Rs 106 crore-- mainly received from the Middle East-- in 40 bank accounts.

As part of its inquiry, the ED on July 10 sought detailed information about Chhangur Baba from local police authorities, the District Magistrate, and multiple banks.

Officials said the probe aims to trace the source and end use of foreign contributions allegedly received by individuals or organizations linked to Chhangur Baba.

The agency suspects that these funds may have been diverted for unlawful activities, including orchestrating religious conversions and disrupting public order.

The ED's action comes amid growing scrutiny of financial flows linked to organizations under the scanner for violating provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) and the PMLA.

During the course of investigation, ED on July 10 had sent a letter to Superintendent of Police ATS Lucknow requesting to provide a "certified copy of First Inormation Report registered against Chhangur Baba (real name Karimulla Shah) on November 16, 2024, details of entities associated with him, bank account details related to him and his associates, and details of movable and immovable assets."

The federal agency had also written a letter to the Balrampur District Magistrate requesting details of assets of Chhngur Baba and his associates. "Emails have been sent to AML (Anti-Money Laundering) cells of concerned banks to obtained bank account statements of bank accounts mentioned in the FIR," said the ED officials.

During the investigation under PMLA, ED said, it has been revealed that Chhangur Baba was arrested along with his close associate Neetu alias Nasreen from a hotel in Lucknow on July 5 by Lucknow ATS. The ATS has taken custody of both the accused till July 16. It is further gathered that the district administration initiated demolition proceedings against properties identified as illegally constructed. These included parts of Chhangur Baba's residence in Madhupur, as well as holdings connected to other associates.

A resident of Madpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, Chhangur Baba, Neetu alias Nasreen, and others are accused of involved in a large-scale conspiracy involving unlawful religious conversions, utilization of foreign funding, and activities posing a potential threat to national security and communal harmony, ED had said in a statement earlier this month.

"Chhangur Baba is alleged to have established an extensive network operating from the premises of Chand Auliya Dargah, where he regularly organized large gatherings attended by both Indian and foreign nationals."

Officials said, through his religious discourses, the publication of a book titled Shijra-e-Tayyaba, and strategic psychological influence, Chhangur Baba is accused of promoting Islam while systematically inducing, coercing, and manipulating individuals of other faiths-- particularly Hindus, Scheduled Castes, and economically disadvantaged persons--into religious conversion.

"These acts were part of a broader organized effort to carry out mass conversions and accumulate wealth through deceitful means. FIR further revealed that Chhangur Baba amassed assets exceeding Rs 100 crore over a span of a few years, allegedly acquired through this organized network," said the officials.

As per the officials, Chhangur Baba purchased land and undertook extensive illegal constructions-- including residential, commercial, and institutional structures--without obtaining the requisite land use conversion approvals.

Further action is expected as the ED analyzes financial transactions and other records to determine the extent of the alleged violations. (ANI)

