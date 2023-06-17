New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at renowned builders, CAs and others linked to slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and recovered Rs 17.80 lakh, the agency said on Saturday.

The searches were carried out on June 14-15 at 10 premises in Prayagraj, Lucknow and Delhi, the agency said in a statement.

"The said search action resulted in recovery and seizure of cash amounting to Rs 17.80 lakh, papers related to sale/purchase of properties, financial documents of company/firms, bank statements, mobile phones, laptops and other physical and electronic evidence to prove the offence of Money Laundering under sections 3 of PMLA, 2002. Physical and forensic analyses of seized evidence are ongoing," the release of ED stated.

"ED initiated an investigation against Atiq Ahmed and his aides under the provisions of the Prevention Money Laundering Act, 2002 on the basis of crime RC lodged by CBI on the direction of Supreme Court on the allegation of kidnapping, extortion and assault against Atiq Ahmed and his men," they further said.

Atiq Ahmed was a history-sheeter and runs a mafia gang that is involved in various crimes of serious nature for a long time.

The agency further said, "Around 100 FIRs of crimes related to murder, extortion, land grabbing etc. were revealed to be lodged against him in various police stations."

During the investigation, it was revealed that by indulging in criminal activities since 1989 and by usurping govt. and other people's land properties, Atiq Ahmed has amassed huge properties in his name, his family member's name and in the name of his associates and other benzamides, the release read.

It is also pertinent to mention that searches under section 17(1) of PMLA were also conducted on April 12, 2023, and April 13, 2023, at the premises of various close associates of Atiq Ahmed which resulted in the recovery and seizure of cash Rs 84.68 lakh, gold bar of Rs 60 lakh, gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 2.85 crore, digital devices and various physical documents/records, the agency stated.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

