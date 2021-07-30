New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday congratulated CBSE class 12 students who have passed this year and lauded the board for achieving a record-high pass percentage.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recorded the highest ever pass percentage of 99.37 in this year's class 12 results, declared on Friday, with girls outshining boys by a slender margin of 0.54 per cent.

"Congratulate my young friends who have cleared the CBSE class 12 exams. Happy to learn that CBSE has achieved a record-high pass percentage. Compliment teachers and parents for their hard work. My best wishes to all the students for their bright future," Pradhan tweeted.

The pass percentage increased by over 10 percentage points against last year's 88.78 per cent. The difference between the pass percentage of girls and boys was nearly 6 per cent last year.

The board has announced the results on basis of an alternate assessment policy after the exams were cancelled in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19.

