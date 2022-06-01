New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) The National Education Ministers' Conference began in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Wednesday with the focus on implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP).

Education ministers of various states and Union Territories are participating in the two-day conference.

Also Read | KK Dies at 53: College Fests Might Be Banned at Nazrul Mancha in South Kolkata.

"Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called for a collaborative approach among all stakeholders for developing quality e-content for all classes from Balvatika to Class 12, including in local languages," the Ministry of Education said in an official statement.

Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Announces Caste Based Census.

Participants visited the Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Gandhinagar with Education Ministers and representatives of various states and UTs. Speaking about VSK, Pradhan said that it is a nerve-centre for technology-enabled learning in Gujarat.

"He also lauded VSK as AI and data-driven approach that has given a boost to enrolments & participation, and improved learning outcomes. To achieve the goal of enhanced learning outcomes across India, the Minister encouraged the Government of Gujarat to organise workshops for sharing best practices in governance & technology-enabled learning," the statement added.

The participants also visited the National Forensic Sciences University.

Later in the day, participants visited International Automobile Centre for Excellence. It is one-of-its-kind institute in Gandhinagar catering to end-to-end skill development, training and research needs of the Indian automobile industry.

"Pradhan said that the joint venture between Government of Gujarat and Maruti, iACE is a wonderful example of industry-academia collaboration, blended and employment-oriented learning. He suggested NCVET to evolve ways to provide degree equivalence to skill training programs conducted there," the statement said.

The conference is expected to witness deliberations on strengthening the education ecosystem in the country with focus on implementation of National Education Policy 2020, skilling in schools and digital initiatives like NDEAR and NETF.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State (MoS) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology; MoS for Education Annapurna Devi and Subhash Sarkar, education ministers of states and UTs and senior officials of the education ministry are participating in the meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)