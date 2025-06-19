Jaipur, Jun 19 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday emphasised the transformative role of education and innovation in nation-building.

Speaking during the convocation ceremony at the Central University of Rajasthan in Ajmer, Pradhan said, "As India progresses towards becoming a developed nation, education will play a pivotal role in empowering youth and building a Viksit Bharat by 2047," he said.

Also Read | Kannur Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide by Hanging Herself Following Moral Policing by SDPI Activists in Kerala, 3 Arrested.

Highlighting the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, he said the policy promotes multidisciplinary, skill-based, and employment-oriented education.

"Foreign universities are also setting up campuses in India. Eight such institutions have already begun operations, marking a new chapter in global educational collaboration," he added.

Also Read | Thane Road Accident: 2 Killed, 6 Injured in Accident Involving Car and Truck on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra.

The minister, who congratulated the 1,673 graduating students, also praised the talent pool of Rajasthan, particularly the state's consistent performance in competitive exams like JEE and NEET.

"Rajasthan has been a cradle of knowledge, science, literature and thought. This legacy should be carried forward with a modern and innovative outlook," he said.

Later in the day, Pradhan inaugurated a state-of-the-art lecture hall complex at Manipal University Jaipur. Lauding the new facility, he said such modern infrastructure would contribute to creating a vibrant, engaging learning environment.

He noted that institutions like Manipal University are uniquely positioned to blend India's ancient wisdom with cutting-edge learning.

"The goal is not just to create job seekers but job creators. A dedicated research park at this institution would strengthen the ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship," he suggested.

Calling Rajasthan a symbol of India's glorious past, Pradhan said the state has the potential to become a hub of a developed and future-ready India.

"Universities must evolve into centres of research and solutions, addressing both local and global challenges," he added.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary was also present at the events.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)