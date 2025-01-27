Jajpur (Odisha), Jan 27 (PTI) An elderly woman was killed and a person injured in a wild boar attack in Odisha's Jajpur district on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place at Rekhideipur village in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Sova Malik (75), while the injured is Pabitra Kumar Sahoo (45) of the same village.

The woman was returning home after purchasing vegetables on Monday afternoon when the wild boar suddenly attacked her, forest department officials said. Sahoo suffered injuries in a bid to save the woman.

Both of them were rushed to the Dharmasala Community Health Centre, where the woman succumbed to her injuries, they said.

Sahoo was later referred to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

“The kin of the deceased woman would be provided ex gratia,” an official said.

