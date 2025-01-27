Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing case has taken a new turn. Mumbai Police, on Monday (Janaury 27), conducted a search operation in Nadia district, West Bengal, and arrested a woman in connection with the attack. This development follows the earlier arrest of Shariful, a Bangaleshi nationist, whose SIM card was found to be registered under the name of the woman detained. As per India TV, a two-member team from the Mumbai Police had travelled to West Bengal on Sunday (Janaury 26), where they apprehended Khukhumoni Jahangir Sheikh from West Bengal. "A woman was arrested by Mumbai Police from Chapra in Nadia district in the Saif Ali attack case. They may apply for transit remand to take her to Mumbai," the source in West Bengal Police told PTI. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad Sent to Police Custody Till January 29, His Lawyer Says ‘There Was No Sufficient Reason for PC’ (Watch Videos).

"Fakir had entered India illegally through the India-Bangladesh border near Siliguri in north Bengal and got in touch with this woman. She is actually a resident of Andulia in Murshidabad district of West Bengal," he said. The investigation suggests that the Bangladeshi national had illegally crossed into India through the Siliguri border. The authorities are now delving deeper into the connections between the woman and the assailant as the investigation progresses. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Police Records Actor’s Statement at Satguru Sharan Residence in Bandra.

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times during a robbery attempt at his Bandra residence on Janaury 16. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate surgery and was discharged on January 21. Doctors have advised him to rest for two weeks. So far, Mumbai Police has recorded 18 statements, including those of Saif, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their staff.

