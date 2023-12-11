New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Election accounts of as many as 11 states to the tune of more than Rs 3,166 crore have been settled, the law ministry has told a parliamentary committee.

Responding to an observation by the department-related standing committee on law and personnel, the legislative department in the law ministry said that in the year 2022-23, election accounts of 11 states were settled till February 27, 2022.

The 11 states are: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

"...on the basis of audit certificates received from their respective accountant general offices...a demand of Rs 3166.08 crore was made in the second and final batch supplementary from the Ministry of Finance," it said.

"Subsequently, an amount of Rs 3166.08 crore has been received for 'Major Head-2015 (Elections)' in the second and final batch supplementary. Thereafter, the amount of Rs 3166.08 crore has been released to the aforesaid 11 state governments," the department said.

In an earlier report, the committee had observed that allocations for "Elections (Reimbursement to State/UTs)" has been drastically reduced in budgetary estimates 2023-24 over the projections made to the finance ministry, by about 90 per cent.

It had said that it is of the view that while making projections to the finance ministry in the future, the department should ensure that its projections are rational and appropriate to meet its requirements.

The committee tabled its report in Parliament on Monday on 'Action Taken on 130th Report of the committee on Demands for Grants (2023-24)" pertaining to the legislative department'.

