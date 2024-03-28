Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): The Election Commission of India appointed three special observers for Andhra Pradesh, ahead of the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state.

Retired IAS officer Ram Mohan Mishra has been appointed as the Special General Observer, Retired IPS officer Deepak Mishra has been appointed as the Special Police Observer, and Retired IRS officer Neena Nigam has been appointed as the Special Expenditure Observer.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: SP Candidate Asim Raja's Nomination From Rampur Seat Rejected on Technical Grounds.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission issued a notification for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 to be conducted on April 26.

In the notification issued on Wednesday, the ECI informed that the filing of nominations for the second phase of the 2024 general elections will commence on Thursday.

Also Read | Mumbai: Naigaon Man Kills Lover’s Husband in Bihar, Dismembers Victim's Body Into Six Pieces Before Disposing It in Jungle; Arrested After Six Months of Murder.

A total of 88 parliamentary constituencies (PCs) spread across 12 States/Union Territories, along with one part of Manipur (Outer Manipur), are slated to go to the polls in the second phase on April 26, 2024.

The notification for elections in the Outer Manipur PC was included in the gazette notification issued for phase 1.15 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) in Outer Manipur PC will go to polls on April 19, 2024 (Phase 1) and 13 ACs in this PC will go to polls on April 26, 2024 (Phase 2).

The States/UTs included in Phase 2 are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, apart from one part PC in Manipur (Outer Manipur).

Andhra Pradesh will vote on May 13 and the counting of votes is scheduled on June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)