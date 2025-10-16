Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 (ANI): The Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Defence, headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, visited Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune, a premier laboratory of DRDO under the aegis of Armament & Combat Engineering Systems (ACE) cluster on Thursday.

During the visit, the committee inspected the state-of-the-art products developed by different laboratories of the cluster. The products demonstrated include Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System, PINAKA Rocket System, Light Tank 'Zorawar', Wheeled Armoured Platform and AKASH-New Generation missile, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence.

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Death Case: Arvind Kejriwal Appeals for Fair and Swift Probe, Says 'True Tribute to Singer's Family and Fans Will Be to Ensure They Get Justice'.

The Defence Minister reiterated the Narendra Modi-led government's unwavering resolve to achieve self-reliance in defence, asserting that India cannot depend on the import of technologies to safeguard national interests.

"The scope of cutting-edge tech is very restricted. Sometimes, some countries resort to protectionism when it comes to disruptive technologies. Sometimes, they do not share information with other countries. India has challenged these limitations. We have shown that if our intentions are clear and policies are unambiguous, we can become self-reliant in any field. Today, India is not only meeting its own needs, but is also becoming a trusted defence partner for the world," he said.

Also Read | Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra Cheating Case: Actress, Co-Accused in a INR 60 Crore Fraud Case, Drops Plea in Bombay High Court Seeking Nod to Visit US.

The committee was also apprised of the status of the technologies being developed in the fields of Robotics, Rail Gun, Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System, High-Energy Propulsion Materials, etc. A detailed future roadmap of the cluster was also presented.

Addressing the meeting on the topic 'Emerging Technologies and DRDO', the Minister stressed the need to understand and adapt to the transformation taking place in the defence sector & the evolving nature of warfare. He termed advanced technologies as a necessity in the rapidly changing world, voicing the Government's commitment to integrating this necessity into the security apparatus.

"Today is an era of technological dominance. The nation that prioritises science and innovation will lead the future. Technology is no longer limited to labs; it has become the foundation of our strategic decisions, defence system and future policies. Our goal is not only to achieve Aatmanirbharta in defence, but also to develop a culture that inspires future generations and establishes India as a global defence innovation hub," said Minister Singh.

The Defence Minister underlined the essentiality of adopting future changes as a national mission and viewed it not just as a technical upgradation. "We should not only be the users of technology; we should also be the creators. To achieve this, there is a need to accelerate our self-reliance efforts. Aatmanirbharta in defence is not just a goal, it is the strongest shield for national security," he said.

Singh appreciated DRDO for developing technologies that were previously imported and making a mark in futuristic products that are just beginning to be discussed globally. Regarding the supportive environment being created in the country for R&D, he stated that the DRDO, in collaboration with industry, academia, and start-ups, has taken steps towards establishing a new ecosystem. This endeavour, he said, is no longer just a Government effort, but has become a national effort, where all stakeholders are moving forward together in pursuit of a common goal.

"DRDO, public sector enterprises, private industries, start-ups and academia are together setting new benchmarks in defence innovation. Our youth are continually making breakthroughs in areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Robotics, Quantum Communication, and Space Technology. India is becoming a technology leader due to the hard work and talent of our people. Emerging technologies not only modernise the forces but also open up new opportunities for the youth," he said.

Other members of the committee expressed satisfaction with the achievements & work being carried out by the ACE cluster and provided valuable suggestions for future policy-making. They urged the officials to proceed more quickly and methodically in their future plans for safeguarding national interests. The Defence Minister assured the members that their suggestions would be given due consideration. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)