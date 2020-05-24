Maruti Suzuki's Manesar Plant Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Maruti Suzuki Logo. (Photo Credits: MarutiSuzuki.com)

New Delhi, May 24: An employee of leading automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India Limited's Manesar plant tested positive for COVID-19 on May 22, 2020.

In a press release, the company states, his last attendance in the plant was on May 15, 2020, with normal health after which his residence area came into a containment zone and he did not join work thereafter.

The Company has informed the district administration. The employee has been admitted to a hospital and is stable. The Company is providing all medical help and assistance to him as per Government guidelines.

The company has undertaken a contact tracing exercise and out of abundant caution, all employees who possibly could have come in contact have been advised to stay in home isolation.

The company has in place a robust and carefully designed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for maximum safety against infection spread at the workplace and transit, which goes well beyond compliance requirement. In addition, there is also a COVID-19 Task Force that closely monitors adherence to the SOP in the Company.

There is no impact on the business operations of the Company. There may be a possibility of a second case of infection that has just been reported. More information is being sought. The Company will follow the same detailed procedure as above, Maruti Suzuki India Limited stated.

