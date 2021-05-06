Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 6 (ANI): An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces here at the Kanigam area of Shopian district of South Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Thursday.

According to police, four newly recruited local terrorists of Al-Badr terror outfit are trapped in the Kanigam area.

"Exercising maximum restraint, police and security forces are trying their best to persuade them to surrender," the J-K Police said.

On May 4, police neutralized two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in an encounter at Nathipora area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. (ANI)

