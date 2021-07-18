Srinagar, Jul 18 (PTI) An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday, police said here.

The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Check Sadiq Khan area of the south Kashmir district, following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire towards the security forces' positions.

The security forces retaliated, triggering a gunbattle that was going on when the last reports came in, the official said.

