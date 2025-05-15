Awantipora, May 15: An encounter broke out between the police forces and terrorists in the Nader, Tral area of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning. The Kashmir police shared a post on their official 'X' handle and informed about the development. "Encounter has started at Nader, Tral area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow", the 'X' post from Kashmir police read. Further details are awaited into the matter.

Meanwhile, three terrorists with affiliation to the Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in an encounter in Shopian, South Kashmir on Tuesday. The confirmation of the identification of two out of three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)-affiliated terrorists has been made, sources told ANI. Three of the terrorists were killed in the Shukroo forest area of Keller in the Shopian district. Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: 5 Terrorists, 4 Policemen Killed in Kathua As Anti-Terrorist Operation Continues in Area.

According to sources, one of the terrorists was identified as Shahid Kuttay, son of Mohd Yousuf Kuttay and a resident of Chotipora Heerpora in Shopian. He was a Category A, LeT operative who was involved in the firing incident at the Danish Resort in Srinagar on April 8, 2024, in which two German tourists and one driver were injured. He joined the terror outfit on March 8, 2023. Kuttay was involved in the killing of a BJP Sarpanch at Heerpora on May 18, 2024 and was suspect involved in the killing of Territorial Army Personnel at Behibagh in Kulgam on February 3, 2025. Bandipora Encounter: LeT Terror Associate Killed, 2 Police Personnel Injured in Ongoing Gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir.

The other identified terrorist was Adnan Shafi Dar, son of Mohd Shafi Dar, who was a resident of Wanduna Melhora in Shopian. He joined the terror outfit on October 18, 2024 and was a category C LeT operative. He was involved in the killing of non-local labourers at Wachi in Shopian on October 18, 2024. However, the identity of the last terrorist is yet to be confirmed.

